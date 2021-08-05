Wave Life Sciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) _ Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.8 million in its second quarter.



On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents.



The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.



The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.9 million.



Wave Life Sciences shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 38% in the last 12 months.



