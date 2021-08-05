Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.120 with changes to File Explorer

With a rumored RTM date of sometime in October, Microsoft is hard at work on Windows 11 and today rolls out a new build to Insiders in the Dev Channel. There aren’t any major new features in Build 22000.120 but there is a new Family widget and some minor tweaks to File Explorer. SEE ALSO: Microsoft reveals Windows 11 Snipping Tool The list of changes and improvements is as follows: Microsoft is introducing a new Family widget for MSA accounts. It is available in all Windows languages and regions and allows you to see recent activity from members of your… [Continue Reading]