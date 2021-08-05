Novogratz’s 3-piece Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Set just hit a 1-year low at $126.60 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the Novogratz 3-piece Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Set for *$126.50 shipped*. *Note:* Shipping is currently delayed by about 1-2 weeks. While this specific colorway has been fetching $180 or so lately, all styles tend to hover around $160. Using the lower figure for comparison, today’s deal shaves 21% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. With pleasant late summer and early fall temperatures just around the corner, now’s an excellent time to equip your patio, deck, or front porch with a table and two chairs. Live in an area where it snows? No problem. This set is made for indoor use as well, making it a solution that you can put to use throughout the entire year. Each chair supports 250 pounds of weight and the table boasts a 100-pound capacity. Rated 4+ stars from 68% off Amazon shoppers.



