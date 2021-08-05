AMD’s Ryzen 5 + 7 CPUs ‘game at over 100FPS’ with built-in Radeon graphics, no GPU required

Today, AMD announced its latest addition to its 5000-series Ryzen processor lineup, the Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G. These two new SKUs offer something that no other Ryzen 5000-series CPU does: integrated graphics. That’s right, AMD’s harnessed the power of its Zen 3 architecture, with its 7nm manufacturing process, and added in Radeon graphics for an all-in-one computing solution. What all do these latest CPUs offer, and how well they change the game for AMD? Let’s take a closer look.



