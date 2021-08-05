Let Anker’s Eufy Lumi night lights guide you for just $10.50 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Lumi Plug-In Night Lights for *$10.49 Prime shipped*. Normally fetching $15, you can save 30% today by clipping that on-page coupon and mark a new 2021 low price. These compact night lights are perfect for finding your way around in the dark, offering a warm, glare-free flow to help guide you throughout the home. You’ll find four lights in this pack, which will automatically blink on at night and turn themselves off in the morning, so you’re never wasting energy or time setting them up each night. Over 6,900 customers have left these an average of 4.7/5 stars.



more…