Azul is a unique and challenging game for family night at under $19 (Reg. $32)

Woot is offering Plan B Games’ Azul Board Game for *$18.89 Prime shipped*, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this game fetches $32 at Amazon right now, beats our last mention by $1.50, and comes within pennies of its all-time low. This game is all about strategy and tile placement. It’s both competitive and challenging, as every tile you claim can change your opponent’s next move. Average playtime ranges from 30 to 45 minutes, and it’s great for two to four players eight years of age and older. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



