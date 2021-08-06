Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut Owners Get Vault Card 2 Today

Gearbox has just released the second the three Vault Cards included in the Director’s Cut add-on for Borderlands 3. If you’ve bought Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut, you will receive Vault Card 2 for free so that you can start earning new loot and cosmetic items immediately. Vault Card 2: Welcome to Pandora bets on player’s nostalgia, as everything included is meant to make you remember your first moments touching down on Pandora. As with Vault Card 1: Fallen Heroes, Vault Card 2: Welcome to Pandora features a wide range of new cosmetic items and powerful Legendary loot to earn through gameplay, with a continuous supply of daily and weekly challenges you can complete to unlock rewards faster. As mentioned earlier, Vault Cards and their respective rewards can only be accessed if you own the Director's Cut add-on, which is available for individual purchase or as part of Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition or Season Pass 2. Since Vault Card 2’s theme celebrates all the would...