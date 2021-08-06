Apple Intends to Scan U.S. iPhones for Images of Child Abuse

Security researchers are concerned that Apple's intention to install software that searches for child abuse images on iPhones in the United States could enable the surveillance of millions of smartphones, according to Ars Technica. The proposed system is called neuralMatch and it was presented to a group of American academics at the beginning of this week. Security researchers, while supporting efforts to stop child abuse, have expressed concerns that Apple may be inadvertently supporting the actions of repressive governments by requesting personal information about its residents, that could go far beyond Apple's original goal. Ross Anderson, professor of security engineering at the University of Cambridge said, “It is an absolutely appalling idea, because it is going to lead to distributed bulk surveillance of . . . our phon...