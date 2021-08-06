CISA Launches the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC)

CISA's new director, Jen Easterly, asked the security industry to partner with the federal government to preemptively prevent and fend off the recent uptick in cyberattacks against US institutions and agencies, according to Dark Reading. Easterly invited security companies to work with the agency in a pre-recorded virtual keynote that was broadcast today at Black Hat USA on large video screens at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. She believes a common situational awareness of the threat environment is needed to create a national cyber defense plan that can be translated into concrete operational concepts. Additionally, CISA's director further explains that combating ransomware and creating a framework to handle cloud-based service provider cyber incidents are among the Joint Cyber Defense Center's first goals. The newly created JCDC include the Fe...