Evolution: Climate Expansion (PC) – Yay or Nay

My go-to plan is to always create some big beasts and then take all opponents out by freezing them to death. It does require good card draws and careful play but tends to build a lead that competitors cannot bridge. Just make sure you get some extra food early on and, ideally, a way to store it. Then play feeding cards that drop the temperature and hope for a random event that pushes the climate at close as possible to Ice Age. Keep getting fat and protected while other players see their own species go extinct. Evolution: Climate was developed and published by North Star Games, the same company that developed and launched the real-world board game on which it is based. I played the game on the PC using Steam but it is also offered on Android and Apple mobile devices and on the Nintendo Switch. The core mechanics of Evolution are centered on food and the move from herbivores to carnivores. The player uses cards to improve his species, increase body size, create new ...