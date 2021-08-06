elago’s silicone AirTag cases see first discount at Amazon with a 2-pack down to $16.50

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering the first notable discount on its new AirTag cases. You can score a black elago Basic Case and any of the other 3 colors for *$16.53 with free shipping* for Prime members. Make sure you clip the 5% on-page coupon and add both a black case and one of the lavender, dark grey or stone models to your cart to redeem the special discount. Originally $22 for two of them, they typically fetch closer to $9 or $10 each depending on the color. This is roughly 15% off the going rate for two and the lowest total we have tracked on the elago AirTag cases. Made of non-toxic, food-grade silicone, the brand says the case is as ideal for kids and pets as it is for more traditional use cases. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn even more in our launch coverage. Head below for more details.



