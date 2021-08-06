Samsung is projected to take the wraps off new foldables next week, and two of the models projected to see daylight are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Needless to say, it was obviously just a matter of time until the official specifications leaked, and today, the folks over at WinFuture provide us with an early look of what to expect on the new Z Flip. According to this leak, there will be two screens, one of which will come in a form of an 120Hz AMOLED panel measuring 6.7 inches. The secondary screen on the back will be a 1.9-inch display that will sport Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for additional protection. Under the hood, power comes from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that is paired with 8GB RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage. Obvious 5G support Just as expected, the new Z Flip 3 will come with 5G support, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC support for payment. As far ...Full Article
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specs Leaked
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
How to watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2021: foldable edition
Mashable
The summer tech lull is officially over thanks to Samsung.
Fans of the Galaxy line of smartphones, smartwatches, and..
-
This week’s top stories: Pixel 6 & 6 Pro previewed, Galaxy Watch 4 battery, more
9to5Google
-
What to expect at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event
Mashable
-
Huge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs leak reveals every last detail
Upworthy
-
Samsung's new foldable phones might be a lot cheaper than the old ones
Mashable
Advertisement
More coverage
Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 prices leak once again
Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 next week during its Galaxy ...
Upworthy
Vast Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leak spills even more specs
An extensive machine-translated specs sheet has leaked seemingly detailing the Samsung Galaxy 4 Classic 46mm model from top to..
Upworthy