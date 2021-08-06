Xiaomi Becomes the World’s Number One Phone Brand

There was a time when Huawei was dreaming about becoming the world’s number one smartphone market, as the company had an ambitious plan to overtake both Apple and Samsung and therefore take over the crown in this highly competitive market. As we all know already, Huawei’s long-term strategy hit major roadblocks, but it’s another Chinese company the one that’s making history right now and surpassing both Apple and Xiaomi. Data provided by Counterpoint shows that Xiaomi is now the world’s number one phone brand with a share of no less than 17.1 percent, followed by Samsung with 15.7 percent. Apple is third with 14.3 percent. According to the research firm, Xiaomi has shipped nearly 800 million smartphone since its debut in this market 10 years ago. “Xiaomi surpassed Samsung and Apple in June 2021 to become the number one smartphone brand in the world for the first time ever, according to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse Service. Xiaomi’s sales grew 26% ...