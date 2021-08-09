Amazon Kindle Exposed to Malicious eBooks

In February, security experts from Check Point disclosed a critical flaw to Amazon that may allow an attacker to take control of Kindle devices and collect personal information, according to Threat Post. The issue made Kindle devices vulnerable to malicious eBooks and currently, there is no way to tell if the flaw was exploited. The company released a patch for the Kindle's firmware in April so that devices connected to the Internet are automatically updated. Slava Makkaveev stated that anti-virus software does not include signatures for eBooks. He further explained that “A malicious eBook can be published and made available for free access in any virtual library, including the Kindle Store, via the ‘self-publishing’ service, or sent directly to the end-user device via the Amazon...