Six months on from Brexit, how has it affected the IT industry?

It's now been five years since the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union, and six months since it actually left. With the promise of freedom to 'take back control' of the UK's borders, potential new opportunities for Britons and a plan to make the UK a global leader in innovation, there's still a lot up in the air. What has been apparent, however, is that almost all aspects of businesses have been impacted by Brexit in some way or other, from supply chain complications, to staff shortages, to confusion around GDPR and data protection rules.… [Continue Reading]