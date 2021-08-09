Save up to 31% on Arlo smart home cameras, HomeKit systems, more from $100

Amazon has now kicked off an Arlo smart home security camera sale, with its 3-pack of Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras leading the way at *$242.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at a new all-time low following the 31% discount that’s $38 under previous mentions. Ditching the required hub that we’ve come to expect from many smart camera systems, this package from Arlo pairs directly to your Wi-Fi in order to deliver 1080p recording and weather-resistant, wireless form-factors. Alongside Alexa and Google Assistant integration, there’s also color night vision and 6-month battery life across all three of the included cameras. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 4,100 customers. Head below for more from *$100*.



more…