How to share your Google Calendar with others

Sharing your Google Calendar can take a lot of headache out of arranging meetings. Instead of multiple back-and-forth emails, you can view each other’s schedules directly and find a time slot that works.



Even though you can use Google Calendar on almost any device imaginable; however, you can share your Google Calendar only from your PC. Here’s how to do it.



*Share your Google Calendar with certain people*



Marshall Gunnell/IDG



Click the three-dot icon to access calendar options.



To read this article in full, please click here