An elegant iPad setup awaits with this aluminum stand at $15 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

OM_Mall (98% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering the OMOTON T1 iPad Stand for *$15.19 Prime shipped* when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Outside of occasional price drops here and there, Amazon’s list price of $19 is spot on. Bearing this in mind, today’s offer leaves you with 20% of savings and marks the third-best price we’ve tracked in well over a year. This aluminum tablet stand is ready to help you build out an elegant iPad-focused workstation. It is sturdy enough to support any modern iPad, including 12.9-inch Pro models. It’ll also work with smartphones, Fire tablets, and the list goes on. Your device can be propped up in landscape and portrait orientations alike, with a highly-adjustable design that lets you dial in the perfect viewing angle. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



