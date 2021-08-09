Hunter x Peppa Pig collaborate for back-to-school season with waterproof boots, backpacks, more
Hunter is sending your kids back to school in style with a new collaboration with popular TV show character “Peppa Pig.” This new collaboration features backpacks and boots designed to maximize the fun of puddle jumping without getting wet. This collection is made for kids of all ages and includes several fun boots, backpacks, and even an umbrella. Head below the jump to find even more details about the adorable Hunter x Peppa Pig collection.
