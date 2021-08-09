xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider

If you’re still waiting for GPU prices to come down, or next-generation consoles to come back in stock, then it’s possible you’re not able to play some of the latest AAA games how they were intended to be enjoyed just yet. Sure, AMD’s latest CPUs with built-in Radeon graphics can help hold you over, but that’s not a perfect solution, either. Well, Microsoft has finally announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) is available for Windows 10 PCs if you’re in the Insider program. This is ready to use for those with Game Pass Ultimate, which includes access to the service. So, what’s available to play as part of Xbox Cloud Gaming, and how can you sign up? Let’s take a closer look.



