Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller is in stock and down to $59 at Amazon + Walmart

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller in stock and down to *$59 shipped* right now. Also at Walmart. Down from its normal going rate of $69, today’s deal is a fairly rare chance to save, as you’ll not only find it in stock, but at one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you play games on the Nintendo Switch for any length of time, then you’ll know how uncomfortable it can be to use Joy-Cons for any extended length of time. The Switch Pro Controller is more ergonomic and easy to use for more couch-based gaming, like Zelda, Mario, and others. Whenever I do sit down and play on my Switch, I always grab my Switch Pro controller. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.



