Video of San Diego deputy's exposure to fentanyl criticized

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A public safety video that told viewers a deputy had a near-death experience after being exposed to fentanyl used actual footage, the San Diego Sheriff’s department said Monday after critics questioned the deputy’s severe reaction.



The video shows “an actual incident involving our deputy as he processed a white powdery substance that tested positive for Fentanyl,” a department news release said. The unedited body-worn camera footage will be released within the week.



The deputy was 6 inches (15 centimeters) from the powder on July 3 while processing drugs at an arrest, according to an incident report also released by authorities.



The dramatic, four-minute video drew criticism from health experts across the country after the sheriff’s department released it Thursday, questioning the deputy’s severe reaction and accusing Sheriff Bill Gore of fueling public misunderstanding. The department has not responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.



Gore is shocked by the backlash, he told the San Diego Union-Tribune. He is not a medical doctor but concluded that the deputy overdosed, he said, and he was under the impression that exposure could result in overdose.



“This stuff’s no joke. It is super-dangerous,” Cpl. Scott Crane tells trainee, Deputy David Faiivae in the video before Faiivae collapses.



Faiivae is administered naloxone nasal spray after he is shown on the ground. Crane tells the trainee he won’t let him die amid frantic efforts to save him.



The deputy later recounts what it was like, unable to breathe, gasping for air and then passing out.



“It’s an invisible killer,” Crane says on the video. “He would have died in that parking lot if he was alone.”



An online petition organized by...