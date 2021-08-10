Enterprise network access for sale on underground forums

We know that cyber criminals are increasingly operating in a businesslike way and using underground marketplaces to sell services and information. A new report from threat intelligence specialist IntSights looks at one particular aspect of this trend which is the sale of access to already compromised networks. These offerings often include a combination of remote access into a network along with administrator credentials or other highly privileged accounts. The shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting increase in the use of remote access tools and services has also given attackers a wider attack surface to exploit,… [Continue Reading]