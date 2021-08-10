Unbound: Worlds Apart Review (PC)

A spider with too many eyes blocks my path forward, so I move forward, enveloping him in another world, force him to feel the effects of flipped gravity, and then drop him into some spikes. Problem solved. A little while later I float, aided by the same other world portal, between lines of poisonous plants, finally settling on some cleared ground. It only took around 5 tries before I mastered how and when to flip gravity to power this graceful flight. And this is just a small sample of how portals to different worlds will allow the player to move through the fantasy universe of Unbound: Worlds Apart. The platformer is both developed and published by Alien Pixel Studios. I played it on the PC using Steam, but a player can also pick it up on the Nintendo Switch, as well the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. The main character is Soli, a young mage who is quickly thrown into a quest to try and save his world from demons that can move between realities using crystal-powe...