How to enable the blue light filter in Windows 10

We’ve all read the reports: Blue light can play a role in sleep issues. It’s also been mentioned as a factor in skin damage, too. Fortunately, not only can you enable a blue-light filter on your smartphone, you can do so in Windows 10, too.



In fact, the process is incredibly easy—setup takes just a few minutes. Here’s how to do it.



-Step 1-



PCWorld



Jumping into the Night Light settings via Windows 10’s robust search feature is easiest, but if you go the manual route, here’s where to find the link to that setting.



To read this article in full, please click here