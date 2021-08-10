Military display rolls into Brazil capital before tense vote

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's military staged an unusual convoy of troops and armored vehicles through the capital on Tuesday — an event announced only a day before and that coincided with a scheduled vote in Congress on one of President Jair Bolsonaro's key proposals.



Scores of vehicles and hundreds of soldiers paraded past the presidential palace as Bolsonaro looked on, then continued past the congressional building and Defense Ministry.



The navy issued a statement saying the convoy had been planned long before the congressional vote. But it was announced only on Monday and critics said it looked like an attempt to intimidate opponents of a president who has often praised the country's past military dictatorship.



Military parades in the capital are usually limited to independence day events. Tuesday's procession was described as a ceremonial invitation for Bolsonaro to attend annual navy excercises that are held in a town outside the capital. The army and air force also are participating for the first time.



Congress’ lower house earlier had scheduled a Tuesday vote on constitutional reform that Bolsonaro has crusaded for: requiring printed receipts from some electronic ballot boxes that the president alleges are prone to fraud.



Critics allege that Bolsonaro, who trails rivals in early opinion polls, is trying to sow doubt among his passionate supporters about the 2022 election results, setting the stage for potential conflicts similar to those spawned by former U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations of fraud in the United States.



Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, a lawmaker, on Monday reinforced the family's close association with Trump by posting on social media what appeared to be a recent photo of himself standing alongside the former U.S. leader and saying he...