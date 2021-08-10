Gotrax XR Elite electric scooter lets you sustainably ride around town at $390, more in New Green Deals

If you’re in the market for a new way to get around town without using a gas-powered car or person-powered bike, then the Gotrax XR Elite electric scooter deal we found today could be the solution to your problems. It travels at up to 15.5MPH for a maximum of 18.6 miles on a single charge, and right now is *down $110* from its normal going rate. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.



Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.



more…