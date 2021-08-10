This coupon reduces ROCKPAL’s 350W/288Wh portable power station to $143 (Reg. up to $250)

ROCKPALS (98% lifetime positive feedback from 2,000+) via Amazon is offering its 350W Portable Power Station for *$142.99 shipped* once the on-page 45% off coupon has been clipped. While Amazon’s current price shows $260, this unit has been selling for closer to $166 throughout the month of July. Prior to that, it adhered to the $250 price point for most of 2021 outside of occasional discounts to around $200 which popped up here and there. Using $250 for comparison, today’s offer delivers up to $107 off and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Always keep a bundle of backup electricity around the house with this portable power station. It wields a 288Wh capacity, features a 110V grounded AC output, three 3.1A USB-A ports, and one 18W USB-C plug here. With it you’ll be able to add some power to your campsite or keep a variety of electronics up and running during an outage. Best of all, it can be refueled using a car, standard wall outlet, and even solar panels (sold separately). Rated 4.6/5 stars.



more…