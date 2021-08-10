Microsoft Releases New Windows 10 Cumulative Updates

It’s Patch Tuesday, so it’s time for Microsoft to ship a new round of cumulative updates for Windows 10 devices out there, this time supposed to fix the PrintNightmare security issue. As it happens every month, all Windows 10 versions out there that are still supported are getting cumulative updates, and Windows 10 version 2004, 20H2, and 21H1 share the same cumulative update, as they also include the same codebase and only boast small modifications. Windows 10 version 1703, 1709, 1803, and 1903 have already reached the end of support, so devices still running these versions wouldn’t be provided with new cumulative updates this month. Here’s the full list of cumulative updates shipped as part of the August 2021 Patch Tuesday cycle: Windows 10 version 1507 — August 10, 2021—KB5005040 (OS Build 10240.19022) Windows 10 version 1607 —