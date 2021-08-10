LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon returns to lowest price of the year at $50 off

Trusted seller Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for* $749.99 shipped* when code *STARWARS* has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $800, this is a rare chance to score the largest LEGO Star Wars creation to date on sale that’s been out of stock for quite some time otherwise. Alongside matching the best price of the year, this is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale since the holiday season last year.



Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaques, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for other rare LEGO discounts.



more…