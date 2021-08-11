Brazil's Bolsonaro loses major vote after military display

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro suffered a major defeat in Congress when Brazilian lawmakers didn't adopt his proposal to require printed receipts from some electronic ballot boxes.



Bolsonaro has insisted printed receipts are needed to avoid fraud, without providing any evidence that Brazil’s electronic voting system is prone to cheating. His allies needed 308 votes to pass the proposed constitutional change, but got only 229 Tuesday night.



The opposition, however, also fell short of its goal of rebuffing the president with an overwhelming majority, but got only 218 votes.



Earlier in the day, dozens of military vehicles and hundreds of soldiers paraded past the presidential palace as Bolsonaro looked on, then continued past the congressional building and Defense Ministry. The military vehicles left the city at night.



The navy issued a statement saying the convoy had been planned long before the congressional vote. But it was announced only on Monday and critics said it looked like an attempt to intimidate opponents of a president who has often praised the country's past military dictatorship.



Military parades in the capital are usually limited to independence day events. Tuesday's procession was described as a ceremonial invitation for Bolsonaro to attend annual navy exercises that are held in a town outside the capital.



Critics contend Bolsonaro is trying to sow doubt among his passionate supporters about the 2022 election results, setting the stage for potential conflicts similar to those spawned by then U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations of fraud in the United States.



Bolsonaro has repeatedly insulted Luis Roberto Barroso, a Supreme Court justice who is president of Brazil's electoral court, accusing him of working to benefit former leftist...