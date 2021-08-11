Norton snaps up Avast in $8 billion merger deal

Following on from news of merger talks last month, NortonLifeLock has confirmed that it is buying Avast in a deal that values the Czech-based and London stock exchange listed firm at up to $8.6bn (£6.2bn). In a joint statement the companies say that the combined business will serve more than 500 million cybersecurity customers, including around 40 million direct customers. "This transaction is a huge step forward for consumer Cyber Safety and will ultimately enable us to achieve our vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely," says Vincent Pilette, chief executive officer of NortonLifeLock. "With… [Continue Reading]