SMB developers trust big cloud providers -- but not completely

A new survey for cloud computing company Linode, carried out by ClearPath Strategies, looks at how much developers trust their third-party cloud providers. Based on responses from 800 developers at small and mid-sized businesses, it finds that while developers generally say they trust their provider of choice in general, deeper examination uncovers some issues when it comes to major cloud providers. Around 20 percent of developers believe that the big three providers -- Amazon, Microsoft, and Google -- will engage in behaviors that include using their brands to stifle competition, focusing on shareholder more than customer needs, hosting or working… [Continue Reading]