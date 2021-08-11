The challenges of securing Active Directory [Q&A]

As we saw in the recent SolarWinds attack, Active Directory can be exploited as a means of attacking corporate networks. But why is AD such an attractive target? And why are companies struggling to secure it even though it's hardly a new technology? We spoke to Carolyn Crandall, chief security advocate at AttivoNetworks to find out. BN: Why is Active Directory difficult to secure -- even though it's been around for decades? CC: Active Directory (AD) protection is hard to accomplish because the environment is ever-changing. There are so many things IT and security teams must do to secure it,… [Continue Reading]