1M Stolen Credit Cards Revealed on Dark Web

A group of cybercriminals established a website that specializes in selling payment card data online, AllWorld.Cards, according to Threat Post. Threat actors leaked 1 million stolen credit cards (gathered between 2018 and 2019) to help promote their criminal operations. Cybersecurity researchers from Cyble discovered the leak during a regular check of Dark Web marketplaces and cybercrime activity. According to researchers, the market began operating around May 2021 and is accessible through a Tor network as well as on the Clearnet. Researchers from Italian firm D3 Lab said in a post, “It is conceivable that the data was shared for free to ent...