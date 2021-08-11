Protect cloud-native data with cloud-native backup and recovery software

Cloud-native applications are rapidly being deployed in full production. To manage cloud-native data, organizations are turning to Kubernetes-friendly storage platforms. However, with these apps supporting real-world use cases, organizations need to plan beyond general data storage by deploying cloud-native backup and recovery software to protect these key applications and their data. Defining Cloud-Native Backup and Recovery First, it’s important to define what "cloud native" means, as the term has been stretched to include apps that aren’t truly cloud native. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation describes cloud-native apps as "scalable apps in modern, dynamic environments, such as public, private, and hybrid… [Continue Reading]