This highly-rated 40-ounce bird feeder just hit $7 Prime shipped (Save 30%, New low)

YoFit LLC (98% lifetime positive feedback from 9,300+) via Amazon is offering the Juegoal 40-ounce Wild Bird Feeder for *$6.99 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to entertain the cats, yourself, or to simply feed the birds, this highly-affordable solution is certainly worth picking up. Thanks to a 40-ounce capacity, you won’t need to fill it up very often and the birds will be able to eat until their hearts are content. This unit is available in a few different colors, allowing you to pick the best fit for your setup. With over 700 Amazon reviews so far, this offering features a 4.5/5 star rating.



