Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.



On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.



Anavex Life Sciences shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVXL