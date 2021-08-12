Chefman’s XL 8-qt. Air Fryer now up to $90 off for today only at $60 shipped

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 8-quart Chefman XL Digital Air Fryer for *$59.99 shipped*. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, this model tends to fetch closer to $100 at Amazon where it is currently start at around $98. Today’s offer is $20 below some of the deals we have tracked this year and the lowest we can find. Alongside the stainless steel exterior that looks great with most kitchen decor, this one carries four easy-to-use preset meal functions, including fries, chicken, meat, and fish. The extra-large 8-quart frying basket and tray are great for family meals, larger batches during get togethers, and can get tossed in the dishwasher for simple clean-ups. Adjustable temperature settings are joined by a 4+ star rating from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



more…