New Windows 11 Build Released, Revamped Snipping Tool Included

Microsoft has just released a new Windows 11 preview build, and this time, the rollout happens in both the Dev and Beta channels. Windows 11 build 22000.132 is therefore available for download for users in the two channels of the Windows Insider program, and one of the biggest changes is the debut of Chat from Microsoft Teams as part of the beta build. The other big change concerns Snipping Tool, which is getting a massive overhaul for the new operating system. The revamped Snipping Tool comes alongside an updated Calculator app, Mail and Calendar apps. “The Snipping Tool for Windows 11 includes new visuals that build off the classic app with added functionality like the WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut from Snip & Sketch and richer editing. We’re also introducing a new settings page for Snipping Tool. Taking a screenshot is super easy using the WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut! This will bring up the snipping menu with options to choose from including Rectangul...