Verizon FiOS plans include Gigabit speed + up to $537 in extra value from $40/mo

Verizon is offering 12-months of it FiOS Gigabit Home Internet Plan for *$89.99* per month when you opt-in for autopay. The real deal comes with what’s included when you sign up. You’ll get a 32GB Samsung Chromebook 4 ($230 value), 12-months of AMC+ ($108 value), and a whole-home wireless upgrade with both a router and repeater if needed at no additional charge ($199 value). That all adds up to a $537 value on top of having Gigabit internet capable of 940Mb/s down and 880Mb/s up. If you’re still on standard DSL or even cable internet, it’s time to upgrade. Not only is Gigabit way faster than traditional internet speeds, it’s more reliable, and today’s deal gives you quite a few perks should you switch. Head below for more.



more…