Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.



On a per-share basis, the Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.



The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.



Applied DNA Sciences shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.20, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.



_____



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APDN