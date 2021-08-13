Alimera Sciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $7.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.



The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring gains, came to 76 cents per share.



The eye drug developer posted revenue of $21.7 million in the period.



Alimera Sciences shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.



