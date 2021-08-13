Tweaking tool ThisIsWin11 is 'the real PowerToys for Windows 11'

Windows 11 may not have had a proper release yet, but there are already tools and apps available for the latest version of the operating system. We've already seen Start11 for tweaking the Start menu, and now we have ThisIsWin11 for tweaking, customizing and debloating Windows 11. This free app makes it easy to remove unwanted components from Windows 11 to help create a more streamlined system, as well as giving you great options for customization. You can increase your privacy and security by changing settings in ThisIsWin11 that are deeply hidden within Windows, and it quickly becomes clear why… [Continue Reading]