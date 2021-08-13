Amazon’s 28-piece Ratcheting Wrench and Bit Set is down to $13.50 (1-year low, Up to 22% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 28-piece Ratcheting Wrench and Bit Set for *$13.32 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this offering has only been hovering around that price for a few weeks. For over a year leading up to that it sold for $17, leaving you with up to 22% in savings and ushering in the best price we have tracked since February 2020. If you’re in need of a basic socket and screwdriver set or simply want one that keeps everything all in once place, this deal could have your name written all over it. You’ll get 28 pieces of Amazon-made gear with items ranging from a 3-way ratchet screwdriver to sockets, magnetic bits, and much more. Since everything fits neatly inside the bundled carrying case, you’ll be able to easily haul each and every piece from one place to another. Rated 4.1/5 stars.



more…