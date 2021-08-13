Facebook Announces Messenger End-to-End Encryption for Voice and Video Calls

Facebook has just announced that it’s starting the rollout of end-to-end encryption for voice and voice calls after the company previously offered the same security feature for one-on-one conversations. In other words, Facebook says that whoever makes an audio or video call on its Messenger app should benefit from state-of-the-art encryption that should guarantee nobody is snooping on them. “End-to-end encryption is already widely used by apps like WhatsApp to keep personal conversations safe from hackers and criminals. It’s becoming the industry standard and works like a lock and key, where just you and the people in the chat or call have access to the conversation,” Facebook says. “The content of your messages and calls in an end-to-end encrypted conversation is protected from the moment it leaves your device to the moment it reaches the receiver’s device. This means that nobody else, including Facebook, can see or listen to what’s sent or said. Keep in mind, yo...