LEGO’s new 2021 Star Wars sets on sale for first time: Imperial Shuttle $59, more from $17

Zavvi is now ending the week by launching a new* 15% off *LEGO Star Wars sale, discounting a collection of new 2021 builds alongside some other creations from a galaxy far, far away that have yet to go on sale. Shipping adds another $5. Our top pick is the LEGO Imperial Shuttle for *$59.49*. Typically fetching $70, this set just launched back in March and arrives at a new all-time low following its very first discount. Stacking up to 660 pieces, this build out of Return of the Jedi assembles an Imperial Shuttle that stands over 10 inches tall and 14 inches wide. Complete with three minifigures, the set includes Luke, Darth Vader, and an Imperial Officer. Despite it being a downsized model, we found that it still offers plenty of value in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



more…