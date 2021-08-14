Hackers Can Spy on DNS Traffic Due to Managed DNS Services Cloud Bugs

A new class of vulnerabilities hitting major DNSaaS (DNS as a Service) can be used by hackers to get access to sensitive information from corporate networks, according to The Hacker News. Ami Luttwak and Shir Tamari, both of the infrastructure security firm Wiz, announced that they had discovered a simple loophole that allows the interception a portion of dynamic DNS traffic from all Internet traffic that was routed through managed DNS providers such as Google and Amazon. They further explained that exposed traffic provides threat actors with all the information they need to mount a successful attack. What is disturbing is that this gives anyone the ability to see what is going on inside companies and government o...