India Independence Day 2021: Google celebrates 75th Independence day with a special artistic Doodle

India Independence Day 2021: Today’s Google Doodle celebrates India’s 75th Independence day via a special artistic Doodle. With today’s Google Doodle, the tech giant is celebrating the diverse cultural traditions of the country. The Google Doodle is an illustration by Kolkata-based guest artist Sayan Mukherjee. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Google India noted, “You’ve woken up […]