Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro returns to Amazon low at $399 off

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro i7/16GB/512GB for *$1,999.99 shipped*. Down $399 from its list price, today’s deal is a match for our last mention and the all-time low. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro delivers four Thunderbolt 3 ports with two on each side as well as a 3.5mm audio input/output jack. Sporting a 2.6GHz i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of speedy NVMe storage, this MacBook also packs a Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB graphics card, letting you tackle any project. While new MacBooks are on the horizon, a $399 discount on Apple’s high-end laptop could make it worth it in your setup. I work from a 16-inch MacBook Pro daily and absolutely love the experience. Learn more in our hands-on review.



more…